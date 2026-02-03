Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts 5  Closings/Delays
News and HeadlinesLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Juvenile shot in ear during Lawrence shooting

lawrence police.png
Paul Chiodo/WRTV Photo
FILE: Lawrence Police Department
lawrence police.png
Posted

LAWRENCE— A juvenile was shot in the ear and injured in Lawrence on Tuesday, according to police.

Lawrence Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 53rd Street and Boy Scout Road after reports of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that had crashed into trees. During their investigation, police located a juvenile who had been shot in the ear.

The victim received medical treatment for the injury, which was described as non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing and no suspects have been identified. Police said no names will be released to protect the victim's privacy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.