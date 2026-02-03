Juvenile shot in ear during Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE— A juvenile was shot in the ear and injured in Lawrence on Tuesday, according to police.

Lawrence Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 53rd Street and Boy Scout Road after reports of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that had crashed into trees. During their investigation, police located a juvenile who had been shot in the ear.

The victim received medical treatment for the injury, which was described as non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing and no suspects have been identified. Police said no names will be released to protect the victim's privacy.