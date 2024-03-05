Police: Juvenile shot in leg behind elementary school in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — A juvenile was shot in the leg behind a Lawrence elementary school on Tuesday.

According to Lawrence Police Department, officers were called to Harrison Hill Elementary at 7510 E. 53rd St. around 4 p.m., after school hours.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim with a gunshot injury to the leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Lawrence Police Department believes the incident started as an altercation between a group of four "high-school aged" juveniles.

Police said during the altercation, one of the juveniles fired a weapon at another juvenile. That juvenile then fled the scene.

At this time, police say they do have persons of interest in custody.

They say there is no threat to the public.