Juvenile shot on Indy's near northwest side, person of interest detained

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a person of interest was detained after a juvenile was shot and injured on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of Eugene Street around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a juvenile victim with gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said a person of interest has been detained.

There is no active threat to the public.

