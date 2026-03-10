Juvenile victim critically injured in north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A sixteen-year-old victim is in critical condition following a shooting on Indianapolis' north side Monday night, police said.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Biscay Square on the report of a person shot at 8:37 p.m.

Officers found the juvenile victim outside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

IMPD reports that the juvenile, who police said is 16 years old, is in critical condition and has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation with other individuals.

This incident is currently under investigation, and officials have yet to identify a suspect. IMPD is asking anyone with any information to come forward.

This is a developing story. WRTV will update as more information becomes available.

