Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
News and HeadlinesLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Juvenile victim critically injured in north side shooting

IMG_9211.jpg
WRTV
IMG_9211.jpg
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — A sixteen-year-old victim is in critical condition following a shooting on Indianapolis' north side Monday night, police said.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Biscay Square on the report of a person shot at 8:37 p.m.

Officers found the juvenile victim outside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

IMPD reports that the juvenile, who police said is 16 years old, is in critical condition and has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation with other individuals.

This incident is currently under investigation, and officials have yet to identify a suspect. IMPD is asking anyone with any information to come forward.

This is a developing story. WRTV will update as more information becomes available.

__

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.