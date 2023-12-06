K9 finds Delaware County burglar hiding in wood stove

DELAWARE COUNTY — One burglar’s unique hiding spot was no match for a K9 with the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement.
According to the Indiana DNR, K9 Marley found a burglar hiding inside a wood stove during a robbery investigation.
An Indiana Conservation Officer and K9 Marley were assisting at the scene of a burglary in Delaware County.
The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement says authorities located the suspect’s vehicle, which was loaded down with stolen loot.
K9 Marley tracked traces of both a male and female suspect to a nearby barn where they were apprehended. The male was reportedly found hiding in a wood stove.