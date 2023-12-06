K9 finds Delaware County burglar hiding in wood stove

DELAWARE COUNTY — One burglar’s unique hiding spot was no match for a K9 with the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement.

According to the Indiana DNR, K9 Marley found a burglar hiding inside a wood stove during a robbery investigation.

An Indiana Conservation Officer and K9 Marley were assisting at the scene of a burglary in Delaware County.

The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement says authorities located the suspect’s vehicle, which was loaded down with stolen loot.

Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement



K9 Marley tracked traces of both a male and female suspect to a nearby barn where they were apprehended. The male was reportedly found hiding in a wood stove.