Kentucky homicide suspect arrested at Top Golf in Fishers

FISHERS — A Kentucky homicide suspect was arrested at a Top Golf in Fishers on Saturday.

On Saturday August 12, Bowling Green Police Department found Alexandra Hammons, 22, deceased in an apartment after performing a welfare check on the victim.

David Profitt, 25, of Bowling Green, Kentucky was quickly identified as the suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued for Profitt and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force from the Indianapolis Field Office was contacted after they suspected the subject had fled to the Indianapolis-area.

By Saturday evening, Profitt was located by Fishers Police Department and the FBI task force at Top Golf in Fishers

He was detained and is being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

View the presser on the incident from Bowling Green PD below: