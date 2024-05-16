Known dance choreographer charged with child exploitation in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY — A known local dance choreographer faces a charge of child exploitation after a local sex crimes task force found him to be the owner of a social media account that shared a minor engaged in sexual activity.

According to a release from the Boone County Child Abuse & Sexual Exploitation (C.A.S.E.) Task Force, Bruce Campbell, was taken into custody on May 10 in Putnam County.

Campbell was found the be the user of the X account they found to have shared a file depicting a minor child engaged in sexual activity with an adult.

Campbell is a known dance choreographer who had access to children and once owned his own dance studio in Avon, according to the release form the task force.