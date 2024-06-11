Kokomo couple wanted for robbery, burglary caught after crash in Missouri

INDIANAPOLIS — A Kokomo couple wanted for Attempted Murder and Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, have been captured in Missouri after crashing during a police pursuit.

According to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Missouri, Christopher and Victoria Voiles were encountered just before 1 p.m. on Monday on U.S. Highway 54 near New Bloomfield, Missouri.

Deputies initiated a stop of the Chevrolet Colorado with the Voiles' after learning of their warrants for violent felonies.

On top of the warrants, the truck being used by the pair was linked to a burglary in Cape Giaradeau County, Missouri.

After initially stopping, the pair sped away and led deputies across multiple cities.

The pursuit ended with the Voiles striking a non-participating Missouri State Highway Patrol car and two others, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Both Christopher and Victoria Voiles are in custody in Missouri on their warrant charges and face new charges relating to the pursuit.

