Kokomo man charged after wife dies, infant injured in shooting

KOKOMO — A Kokomo man is facing charges after his wife was killed and their one-month-old infant was injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were called to an apartment at 419 W. Lincoln Road around 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old woman on the floor with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Despite life-saving measures, she died from her injury.

Also inside the residence wasthe victim's husband and the couple's one-month-old infant. Officers discovered the infant was being held by the victim at the time of the shooting and suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

The infant was transported to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Officers were initially told the victim was handling a firearm and accidentally shot herself. However, following an investigation that included evidence collection and multiple interviews the husband was taken into custody.

He is facing preliminary charges of Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 Felony, and Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony.

The case remains active. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017.