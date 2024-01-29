Kokomo man sentenced to prison after Instagram posts show illegal firearm possession

KOKOMO — A 24-year-old Kokomo man will spend more than five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bradley Morgan, 24, was sentenced to 68 months in prison after investigators became aware of Instagram posts showing Morgan pointing guns on camera. Morgan was a known violent felon, was on probation and had an active warrant at the time of the posts.

During an April 2021 search of his home, investigators found Morgan hiding in the bedroom closet. In the same bedroom, investigators located a quantity of controlled substances, a .40 caliber Glock with a 23-round capacity extended magazine, and a 9mm Smith & Wesson.

“Multiple convictions for violent crimes were not enough to convince this offender to stop carrying a deadly weapon,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “The serious federal prison sentence imposed here should send a message to citizens returning to the community from custody: if you choose to possess a gun you will go right back to prison. Our office will continue to partner with the ATF and local task forces in Kokomo and all across our district to ensure that the most dangerous armed offenders are taken off our streets.”