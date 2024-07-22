Kokomo officer fired, preliminarily charged with sexual misconduct with minor

KOKOMO — The Kokomo Police Department fired a probationary officer earlier this month, just weeks before the ex-employee was arrested by Indiana State Police.

According to a press release, On July 1, Kokomo Police Chief Douglas Stout was contacted by another law enforcement agency about a criminal allegation involving the probationary officer.

Kokomo Police Department said they immediately contacted Indiana State Police to investigate the reported allegation.

An internal investigation at the department also revealed "multiple policy violations" by the officer, according to the release.

The probationary officer was terminated based on the policy violations alone, the department said.

Then on July 22, Indiana State Police notified the Kokomo Police Department that their ex-employee was arrested based on their criminal investigation.

Kokomo Police did not provide any details about the investigation, however, the Tipton County Sheriff's Office was able to confirm that the ex-employee is being held in the Tipton County Jail.

According to Sheriff Matthew D. Tebbe, the ex-probationary officer is being held on the following charges:

Sexual misconduct with a minor, level 4 felony

Sexual battery, level 4 felony

Child seduction, level 5 felony

Official misconduct, level 6

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information can contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017. Any information received will be forwarded to the investigating agency.