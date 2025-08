KOKOMO — Kokomo Police are investigating the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by Kokomo Police, the incident occurred in the 2100 block of South Lafountain.

Authorities confirmed that a person died, and the officers involved were not injured.

The scene has been secured as the coroner and detectives conduct the investigation.

Kokomo Police said they will release more information as it becomes available.