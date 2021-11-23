Watch
Kokomo police arrest man accused in deadly shooting

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting that happened early Monday
Police Lights
Posted at 10:04 AM, Nov 23, 2021
KOKOMO — Kokomo police said Tuesday they arrested a man accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another early Monday.

A news release from the Kokomo Police Department said a 38-year-old man was taken into custody on a murder charge and transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

WRTV does not identify suspects before they are formally charged by prosecutors.

Officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to the shooting around midnight Monday in the 800 block of North Ohio Street.

Police found two male victims, one inside a house and another outside.

The victim inside the house suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Medics transported him to St. Vincent Hospital and he was later flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

The second victim, identified as 29-year-old Joshua D. Briscoe, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7276. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-8477.

