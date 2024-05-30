Kokomo Police Department searching for driver who was located near May homicide scene

KOKOMO — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide that occurred last month.

KPD officers responded to the area of East Richmond and North Ohio Streets on reports of a crash just after 3:15 p.m. on May 5.

Upon arrival, officers were told there was a victim in the car that had been shot. 21-year-old Marshon Burch was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot injury.

According to KPD, crews from the Kokomo Fire Department were called to the scene to remove Burch from the vehicle. He later died from his injuries.

Police say Burch was in the vehicle with two other individuals, who were able to escape the car after the crash. Both people told police they did not know anything about the shooting.

Surveillance video showed a Chevrolet Blazer in the same area at the same time that had black trim and wheels, tinted windows and a sticker on the lower driver’s side of the rear window.

KPD says they are unsure if the Blazer was involved in the incident or not but is asking for help identifying the driver for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD at 765-456-7017.