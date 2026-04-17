Kokomo police locate missing child, arrest mother on kidnapping charges

KOKOMO — Kokomo Police Department found a missing child on Thursday and arrested the child's mother on kidnapping charges.

According to the department, officers were contacted by Fisher Police about a missing 2-year-old that was possibly in Kokomo.

After several hours of surveillance, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1000 block of East Gerhart in Kokomo. Police said the child was found safe at the location and returned to Hamilton County.

The child's mother, Nizhoni Carter, 21, was taken into custody by Fishers Police. She was charged in Hamilton County for kidnapping, a level 5 felony, and misdemeanor interference with a child custody.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact Fishers Police Department or the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017.