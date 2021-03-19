Kokomo Police looking for thieves who stole multiple Harley-Davidson bikes from showroom

KOKOMO — Police in Kokomo are investigating a burglary captured on surveillance at a Harley-Davidson.

According to a press release by the Kokomo Police Department, the incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 335 South 00 EW location when surveillance footage showed four suspects entering the showroom floor wearing concealable clothing and motorcycle helmets before starting the motorcycles and riding out of the building through the main showroom doors.

The press release also confirms the stolen bikes include a 2020 Street Glide Special and three 2021 Street Glide Specials, estimated to be worth over $95,000.

If you know anything, you’re asked to contact Det. Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7194, Kokomo Police at 765-456-7017 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS.