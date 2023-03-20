Kokomo Police make arrest in child sex trafficking investigation

KOKOMO — On Sunday, The Kokomo Police Department arrested a man in connection with a missing minor and a child sex trafficking investigation.

According to a police report, the investigation started in reference to a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing on Saturday, March 18.

An initial investigation determined that he was possibly located at an address in the 4000 block of Independence Drive.

Subsequently, officers say they located the boy inside the residence and transported him to the hospital for evaluation.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found numerous electronic devices in the home. After being examined, The Kokomo Police Department Forensic Computer Lab found child sexual abuse material on the devices.

The 53-year-old Kokomo resident was then arrested for promotion of child sexual trafficking, which is a level 3 felony. Police say additional charges are also expected to be submitted to the Howard County Prosecutors Office.

WRTV does not name suspect until they are officially charged.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or at abailey@cityofkokomo.org. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip. Tips can also be submitted by utilizing the Tip411 app.

If the public has any information regarding child sexual abuse material or child exploitation, please contact the Kokomo Police Department or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 1-800-843-5678 or at https://www.missingkids.org

