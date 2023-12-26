Watch Now
Kokomo police searching for man possibly connected to fatal Christmas Day fire

Posted at 7:27 PM, Dec 25, 2023
KOKOMO — The Howard County Sheriff's Office is searching for man possibly connected to a fatal fire on Christmas Day.

According to the sheriff's office, emergency crews were called to the 3000 block East on CR 300 S for a possible fire.

12 minutes after the dispatch call, a person was found inside the home as crews battled the blaze.

The person was pronounced dead by the crews at the scene.

According to the Howard County Sheriff's Office, the cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is completed.

In connection with the fire and death, law enforcement is now searching for 44-year-old Curtis Freeman. According to police, Freeman is a person of interest in the case and is known to be homeless.

Anyone with information about Freeman's whereabouts is asked to call Howard County Dispatch Center at 765-457-1105.

