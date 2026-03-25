Kokomo woman accused of stabbing mail carrier, causing two crashes

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman is facing multiple felony charges after police say she stabbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier and then fled the scene, causing two separate crashes.

Kokomo police said it happened on Tuesday, at approximately 6:12 p.m. in the 800 block of North Main Street. Officers arrived to find a female letter carrier suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Using a description of the suspect and vehicle, officers were soon dispatched to two crashes on Markland Avenue. A 2004 tan Buick fled east at a high rate of speed before crashing into another vehicle at Ohio Street, disabling the car. The road was briefly closed for the investigation.

The driver, a 62-year-old Kokomo woman, was identified as the suspect. She later admitted to attacking the letter carrier and was taken into custody.

She faces multiple charges, including:



Attempted Murder, a Level 1 Felony

Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony

Criminal Recklessness, a Level 5 Felony

Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, a Level 5 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class A Misdemeanor



Additional charges are expected in connection with the two crashes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Jordan Wiseman at (765) 456-7600 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7071.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS — you may qualify for a cash reward.