Kokomo woman pleads guilty to federal charges of filming animal torture, killings

KOKOMO — A Kokomo woman pleaded guilty to federal charges she filmed herself torturing and killing small animals.

According to U.S. Attorney John Childress, Krystal Scott, 19, pleaded guilty to making and distributing "animal crush" videos from May to July of last year. “Animal crush” videos are of people intentionally mutilating, torturing and killing animals for the sexual gratification of their viewers.

On Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided a home in the 2000 block of S. 300 W after an investigation found the 19-year-old had been posting graphic images, videos and live streams of herself killing dogs and cats by hanging, skinning and strangulation to social media.

The FBI recovered numerous animal parts and skulls that were consistent with the size of cats and dogs. Agents also discovered three dogs, 12 cats, and several lizards who were all alive.

In Scott's plea agreement, she admits to torturing and killing two cats in June 2020. According to prosecutors, Scott strangled the pregnant cat with a ligature until she asphyxiated and died. She then removed her unborn kittens. In another video, she again strangled a cat with a ligature and then proceeded to hang her until it died. Both were filmed and posted to social media.

In total, Scott admits to mutilating, torturing and killing five dogs, five cats and 11 unborn kittens.

Scott admits to receiving the animals through online ads from people who were seeking to give away unwanted pets for adoption.

The felony is punishable by up to seven years in prison, and a $250,000 fine. Scott's sentencing date has yet to be set.