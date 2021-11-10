Kokomo woman sentenced for animal crushing

INDIANAPOLIS — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to 30 months behind bars for animal crushing.

Around May 2020 through at least July 2020, Krystal Cherika Scott, 20, began posting images and videos over various social media platforms that showed her torturing and graphically killing cats and dogs by hanging, skinning, and other means.

In June of 2020, the Boise, Idaho Police Department received information from a concerned citizen who reported the cruelty. They immediately opened an investigation and referred the matter to the FBI.

It was later determined by the FBI, the Boise Police Department, and the Ada County Idaho Sheriff's Office that Scott was responsible for torturing and killing the animals and then posting the videos.

She was ultimately arrested, charged, and found guilty of violating the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. Scott will also serve five years of supervised release following her prison term.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Sheriff's Office, and the Kokomo Police Department.