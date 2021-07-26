Watch
Kokomo woman wanted for allegedly killing 10-month-old boy

Posted at 9:06 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 09:06:04-04

KOKOMO — A Kokomo woman is wanted on charges of allegedly killing a 10-month-old boy in April, police said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Nicole Groleau, 30, on charges of battery with death to a person under 14 years old and two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 years old, Kokomo Police Department Major Brian Seldon said in a news release.

Officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Rue Royale North at 12:48 a.m. April 25 on a report of an unconscious and unresponsive infant. Medics transported Ace Groleau to St. Vincent Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Howard County Coroner's Office ruled the child's death was a homicide.

Kokomo police asked that anyone who knows the whereabouts of Nicole Groleau or has additional information to contact Detective Cameron Cunningham at (765) 456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

