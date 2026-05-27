La Porte County deputy shot in NW Indiana makes progress, reunites with K-9

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WRTV) — A La Porte County deputy is making 'significant strides' in recovery after he was shot at a Michigan City hospital last week.

Deputy Jon Samuelson is stable but remains in critical condition, La Porte Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

"He is communicating with family, friends, and colleagues and remains in good spirits," the sheriff's office said.

The office said Tuesday marked a meaningful moment as Deputy Samuelson reunited with his K-9 partner, Bosco. The two were able to spend time together in his ICU room.

Deputy Samuelson was shot Friday morning at Franciscan Health Michigan City. According to police, he gave a ride to Sharod Grafton Jr., 22, of Chicago, who he thought needed help with a disabled vehicle.

Samuelson drove Grafton to the hospital at his request. After Samuelson learned Grafton was involved in an earlier incident, he confronted him in an emergency room.

This lead to an altercation, that at some point, resulted in Grafton shooting Samuelson, police said.

Grafton has been preliminarily charged with attempted murder, battery against a public official and auto theft.

Samuelson underwent about eight hours of surgery after the shooting. He was flown to Memorial Hospital for advanced medical treatment.

Samuelson is a 12-year veteran of the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. He serves on the highway interdiction unit and is Bosco's handler. He is also designated as a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer.

The sheriff's office said it will release further updates when appropriate.