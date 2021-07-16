Lafayette man sentenced in 2019 murder case

LAFAYETTE — A Lafayette man was sentenced Friday to 65 years in prison and five years of probation for the murder of Drequan Burglar.

Burglar died from a single gunshot wound after being shot at an apartment on Lafayette's south side in August 2019.

Andre Hastings, 22, was found guilty of murder and a firearm enhancement charge last year.

According to Lafayette Police, Hastings had been "hiding with relatives" and was found and arrested in September 2019 nearly 300 miles away in Carbondale, Illinois.

