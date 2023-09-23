Lafayette police arrest man for murder at scene of shooting

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police made an arrested a man for murder after a shooting on Saturday morning.

According to police, officers heard shots fired around 1:16 a.m. in the 1100 block of N. 12th St.

They arrived to the scene and located an adult male in a vehicle who was deceased with gunshot wounds.

The suspect, a 43-year-old adult male, was arrested for murder at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators believe there was an altercation between the victim and the suspect before the shooting.

Police said there are no other suspects at this time.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident sis asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765)807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at

(800)78-CRIME.

