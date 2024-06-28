Lafayette police investigating stabbing that critically injured 17-year-old

LAFAYETTE — Police in Lafayette are investigating after a 17-year-old was stabbed on Thursday.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to the 300 block of North 3rd Street on reports of a stabbing just after 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old male suffering from a stab wound. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

LPD officers detained a 16-year-old male for his alleged role in the stabbing. A preliminary investigation shows the victim and suspect knew each other before the incident.

The 16-year-old has been arrested and preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.