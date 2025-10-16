Lafayette woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting

LAFAYETTE — A 20-year-old Lafayette woman faces multiple charges after fatally shooting an 18-year-old Attica woman Wednesday night.

Lafayette police responded to a shooting report at 911-8 N 9th St. around 10:52 p.m. October 15. Dynasty Battle, 18, of Attica was found inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The 20-year-old suspect allegedly shot Battle, and a small caliber pistol was recovered from the scene, police said. Witnesses were interviewed and there are no outstanding suspects or ongoing threats to the community.

The suspect was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and the scene remains active.