Lake Co. police identify suspect in jail lobby fire investigation

LAKE COUNTY — Lake County Sheriff's Department have identified a person of interest in connection with a fire in the lobby of the Lake County jail on Monday.

The department began investigating after the lobby caught on fire just before noon.

Surveillance video posted on Facebook shows a male entering the lobby with a jug containing a liquid and dousing the liquid onto the floor of the lobby.

Lake County Sheriff's Department

The man then lit a fire and ran. Police said he left the area in a blue SUV.

Police said the fire was extinguished quickly and no one was injured.

On Tuesday, the department saidthey are actively searching for the man who set the fire, but they have identified the suspect.