Lauren Spierer's mother shares message 10 years after daughter's disappearance

BLOOMINGTON — The search for answers continues for Lauren Spierer's family 10 years after she disappeared.

Spierer, a 20-year-old Indiana University sophomore, disappeared after a night of partying with friends on June 3, 2011, in downtown Bloomington. It was the last time anyone saw her.

"My heart goes out to anyone searching for a missing loved one," Charlene Spierer, Lauren's mother, wrote on Facebook. "When you are 'in it' you can't see beyond it. You try everything humanly possible to get answers. You are willing to work from first light until you collapse exhausted at the end of the day."

In November 2017, Brown County Prosecutor Ted Adams said he believed Daniel Messel, who was convicted of killing another IU student, may be connected to Spierer's disappearance. Messel has never been charged in connection with the Spierer case.

Anyone with information about Spierer's disappearance should call the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4471, Beau Dietl & Associates at 1-800-777-9366, send an email to helpfindlauren@gmail.com or send a message to Find Lauren, PO Box 1226, Bloomington, IN 47402.

