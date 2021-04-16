Lawmakers and officials react to deadly mass shooting at Indy FedEx

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana leaders are reacting Thursday morning after eight people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting overnight at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 11 p.m. on a report of shots fired at the FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road on the southwest side.
IMPD Officer Genae Cook said officers encountered an active shooter when they arrived. The shooter died by suicide, she said.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett thanked the city's first responders who provided aid to victims at the facility.
"This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors," Hogsett said in a statement. "As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those who were cut short.
"Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”
A spokesperson for the White House said White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, an Indianapolis native, has been in touch with Hogsett.
“The President will be briefed this morning on the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis," the spokesperson said. "The White House Chief of Staff has been in touch with the Mayor of Indianapolis and the Homeland Security Advisor is in touch with law enforcement officials.”
Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis, said in a tweet he is "heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy."
"I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can," Carson wrote.
State Rep. Blake Johnson, D-Indianapolis, also expressed condolences in a tweet.
"Waking up to the horrifying news of a mass shooting in our city. I’m heartbroken for the families and for our community," Johnson wrote.
Former Indiana Rep. Christina Hale tweeted that she is waiting to hear from a friend.
"Still waiting to hear from a friend that he’s safe. Eight dead in just about a minute. Today this is Indianapolis, but we know ways to make tomorrow safer here and throughout our country. Lawmakers, please. Please help us. Now. It only gets worse," she wrote.
Indianapolis City-County Councilor Ali Brown released a statement on the mass shooting.
Like so many others, I woke up to the news of the mass shooting at the Indianapolis FedEx facility feeling heartbroken and angry. This feeling is too familiar because I understand the hurt and anguish of speaking with a loved one before work only for them never to come home. Now, there are eight empty chairs at dinner tables and lives have been permanently altered because of inaction and a refusal to show some proactive responsibility to a problem that’s crippled our country, Indiana, and the Indianapolis community for too long.
It would be absolutely coldhearted of House Speaker Todd Huston, Senate President Rodric Bray, and Governor Eric Holcomb if they failed to address gun violence as the state is currently in session and able to find a solution to this problem. The conversation will be tough, but we must get a firm grip of the situation and the collective epidemic — and if that means passing background check legislation, banning automatic rifles, and advocating for other common-sense gun control measures, let’s get that done immediately.We must mourn the Hoosiers whose lives were cut way too short, but we must also take action to prevent another tragedy like this from happening on Indiana soil.
Let’s also remember to thank our Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the first responders for bravely taking what could likely be the worst call they’ll receive in their careers. We owe them our gratitude for keeping us safe during these uncertain times.