Lawmakers and officials react to deadly mass shooting at Indy FedEx

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana leaders are reacting Thursday morning after eight people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting overnight at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 11 p.m. on a report of shots fired at the FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road on the southwest side.

IMPD Officer Genae Cook said officers encountered an active shooter when they arrived. The shooter died by suicide, she said.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett thanked the city's first responders who provided aid to victims at the facility.

"This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors," Hogsett said in a statement. "As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those who were cut short.

"Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”

A spokesperson for the White House said White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, an Indianapolis native, has been in touch with Hogsett.

“The President will be briefed this morning on the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis," the spokesperson said. "The White House Chief of Staff has been in touch with the Mayor of Indianapolis and the Homeland Security Advisor is in touch with law enforcement officials.”

Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis, said in a tweet he is "heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy."

"I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can," Carson wrote.

State Rep. Blake Johnson, D-Indianapolis, also expressed condolences in a tweet.

"Waking up to the horrifying news of a mass shooting in our city. I’m heartbroken for the families and for our community," Johnson wrote.

Former Indiana Rep. Christina Hale tweeted that she is waiting to hear from a friend.

"Still waiting to hear from a friend that he’s safe. Eight dead in just about a minute. Today this is Indianapolis, but we know ways to make tomorrow safer here and throughout our country. Lawmakers, please. Please help us. Now. It only gets worse," she wrote.

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Ali Brown released a statement on the mass shooting.