Lawrence County Judge faces discipline charges for marijuana use, possession

LAWERENCE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III.

The commission alleges Judge Plummer engaged in illegal drug use and possession of marijuana.

Judge Plummer can file an answer to the charges within 20 days. He is not required to respond.

The charges come from the seven-member commission. The commission investigates alleged ethical misconduct by judges.

The commission filed two counts of misconduct. Both counts allege Judge Plummer violated the Code of Judicial Conduct.

The commission says Plummer "failed to comply with the law by possessing and consuming marijuana." It also alleges he failed to provide complete and candid information about his drug use.

The charges stem from the commission's investigation into allegations about Judge Plummer's behavior. The commission investigated claims that he behaved erratically and in an agitated manner on several occasions.

Judge Plummer is not currently hearing cases.

The Supreme Court has final authority to determine if judicial misconduct occurred. The Court can dismiss the charges or accept a disciplinary agreement between the commission and Judge Plummer.

The Court can also appoint a panel of judges to conduct a public hearing. It can impose a fine or sanctions ranging from a reprimand to a suspension to a permanent ban on holding judicial office in Indiana.