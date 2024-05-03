Lawrence officer arrested for domestic battery in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Lawrence police officer was arrested this week in Johnson County for domestic battery.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, deputies reported to the 3800 block of Clubhouse Court in Greenwood just before noon on Thursday for a domestic dispute.

At the scene, deputies found probable cause to arrest the 43-year-old man involved for domestic battery.

The man, who deputies learned to be a member of the Lawrence Police Department, is not yet formally charged in the case.

WRTV does not name suspect's until formal charges are filed.

The Lawrence Police Department released the following statement:

"The Lawrence Police Department takes any allegations of misconduct seriously and holds its officers to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical behavior.

Upon learning of the incident, immediate action was taken by the department. (Redacted) has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation. The department is committed to ensuring that the investigation is thorough and transparent. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency for this incident.

The Lawrence Police Department asks that the privacy of all individuals involved in this matter be respected as the investigation continues.

We ask for the public’s understanding and patience as we work to address this matter thoroughly and expediently."