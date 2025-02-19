Lawrence Police Department launches investigation after video shows officer hitting man

LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating an altercation involving an officer and an alleged suspect that was captured on video Tuesday.
The video, which is circulating on social media, shows a Lawrence police officer repeatedly punching a man as he is on the ground.
The Lawrence Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the events leading up to the altercation.
"Transparency and accountability are fundamental to maintaining the trust of the community we serve," Lawrence Police Chief Curtis Bigsbee said. "We are committed to a fair and objective review of this incident, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings."
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Chief Travis Cline at tcline@cityoflawrence.org.
The department’s full statement is as follows:
The City of Lawrence Police Department is aware of a recent video circulating on social media depicting an interaction between a law enforcement officer and a civilian. We understand the concerns raised by members of the community and want to assure the public that this matter is being taken seriously.
The incident in question is currently under investigation by the department’s Internal Affairs Division in accordance with agency protocols. The goal of this investigation is to conduct a thorough and impartial review of the circumstances surrounding the event to determine whether departmental policies and procedures were followed.
"Transparency and accountability are fundamental to maintaining the trust of the community we serve," said Chief Curtis Bigsbee. "We are committed to a fair and objective review of this incident, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings."
As this is an active investigation, we ask for the public’s patience while all relevant evidence, including body-worn camera footage, witness statements, and officer reports, is thoroughly examined. In the interest of transparency, we will provide updates as they become available and as allowed under the law.
We encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to come forward and cooperate with the investigation. The community’s trust is of utmost importance, and we remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.