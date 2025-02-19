Lawrence Police Department launches investigation after video shows officer hitting man

LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating an altercation involving an officer and an alleged suspect that was captured on video Tuesday.

The video, which is circulating on social media, shows a Lawrence police officer repeatedly punching a man as he is on the ground.

The Lawrence Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the events leading up to the altercation.

"Transparency and accountability are fundamental to maintaining the trust of the community we serve," Lawrence Police Chief Curtis Bigsbee said. "We are committed to a fair and objective review of this incident, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Chief Travis Cline at tcline@cityoflawrence.org.

The department’s full statement is as follows: