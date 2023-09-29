Lawrence Police investigate early morning homicide

LAWRENCE — Lawrence police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Friday morning.

According to police, an investigation began after a person was found unresponsive in a bushy area outside of a residence in the 4200 block of N. Franklin Rd.

Responding officers and medics determined the unresponsive person to be deceased at the scene.

Police said the victim, a middle aged Black female, had received at least one gunshot wound and had not been at that location very long but likely through the overnight hours.

Detectives are working to determine if the victim was shot at that location of another location. They are also canvassing the area and searching for surveillance video that may be helpful in determining what happened.

The investigation remains ongoing by Lawrence police detectives, Marion County Coroner’s Office, and Marion County Forensic Services Agency.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), where tips may be shared anonymously.