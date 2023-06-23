Lawrence Police investigating after 3 people shot by stray bullets at soccer practice

LAWRENCE — Lawrence Police is asking for help in finding the two cars that were shooting at each other on 62nd Street Thursday night.

The bullets from those cars hit three people that were practicing at the FC Pride Soccer Complex.

"I was just frustrated and sad. I think we’ve been hearing about a lot of gun violence issues on the news recently and obviously it struck close to home with our son playing out here throughout the week," Cynthia Martin, whose son was attending camp at the soccer complex this week, said.

Police say the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. The Indy Gladiators were holding practice when the stray bullets hit two coaches and a player.

All three had graze wounds. Two were treated at the field and one was transported to a local hospital.

The shooting had nothing to do with anyone at the soccer field.

"I think it is crazy. People don’t have any value for human life anymore. They just react," Indianapolis resident Pierson Young said.

The Indy Gladiators did not want to speak with WRTV about the incident, and said they are focusing on their next game.

However, in an Instagram post they said, "You may have heard on the news that several people at the Indy Gladiators soccer practice were shot by errant bullets last night while training in Lawrence. We're relieved that everyone is okay."

Lawrence police say this was a reckless act of violence.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable that it’s happening out here. It makes you feel indignant about it. And the entire community should feel indignant about it," Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said.

Lawrence police is asking for help in identifying those involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).