Lawrence Police: One in 'extremely critical condition' after shooting on Pendleton Pike

Courtesy of the Lawrence Police Department
Posted at 2:58 PM, Jul 05, 2021
LAWRENCE — A person was transported to the hospital in "extremely critical condition" on Monday afternoon following a shooting on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence, according to police.

Lawrence Police Department officers located a person shot at 11200 Pendleton Pike around 2 p.m.

LPD closed off part of Pendleton Pike, between Sunnyside Rad to Oaklandon Road, following the shooting incident for further investigation.

According to LPD, there is currently not a suspect in question and the investigation is ongoing.

