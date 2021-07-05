Lawrence Police: One in 'extremely critical condition' after shooting on Pendleton Pike

LAWRENCE — A person was transported to the hospital in "extremely critical condition" on Monday afternoon following a shooting on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence, according to police.

Lawrence Police Department officers located a person shot at 11200 Pendleton Pike around 2 p.m.

LPD closed off part of Pendleton Pike, between Sunnyside Rad to Oaklandon Road, following the shooting incident for further investigation.

According to LPD, there is currently not a suspect in question and the investigation is ongoing.