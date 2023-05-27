Lawrence shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

LAWRENCE — According to the Lawrence Police Department, one person is dead and another is in stable condition after being shot in Lawrence on Friday.

Officers said they arrived to an apartment complex at 8046 Louisville Way just before 6 p.m.

They found an adult male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, police said they found another adult male victim located at the Marathon gas station at 8005 42nd St.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

At this time, police said they do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

