Lawrence Township student arrested after pointing loaded gun at another student

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage student in Lawrence Township faces criminal charges after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another student on May 14.

According to court documents, the student was driving in the parking lot of the McKenzie Career Center when he pointed a loaded Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun at another student.

Upon search of the student's vehicle, a loaded gun with a 13 round magazine in the gun was found. There were seven rounds loaded.

A separate 29 round magazine loaded with nine rounds sat next to the gun.

The student was transported to juvenile. Charges are pending.

WRTV does not name suspects until formal charges are filed.

