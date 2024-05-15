Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

Lawrence Township student arrested after pointing loaded gun at another student

lawrence police.png
Paul Chiodo/WRTV Photo
FILE: Lawrence Police Department
lawrence police.png
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 11:11:00-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage student in Lawrence Township faces criminal charges after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another student on May 14.

According to court documents, the student was driving in the parking lot of the McKenzie Career Center when he pointed a loaded Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun at another student.

Upon search of the student's vehicle, a loaded gun with a 13 round magazine in the gun was found. There were seven rounds loaded.

A separate 29 round magazine loaded with nine rounds sat next to the gun.

The student was transported to juvenile. Charges are pending.

WRTV does not name suspects until formal charges are filed.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | May 15, 7am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.