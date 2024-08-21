Lawrence triple homicide stemmed from longtime Honduran family feud

LAWRENCE – Preliminary court documents unsealed on Wednesday detail what led up to and followed Sunday night’s triple homicide shooting in Lawrence.

Three men died around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday in a parking lot near 42nd Street and Post Road.

Juan Escobar, Eustaqui Guillen and Daniel Uribe were identified as the men killed.

Jail records show two men are currently jailed in Marion County related to the shooting. WRTV will not name them until formal charges are filed.

Both men are being held on federal immigration detainers in the jail.

WATCH | Lawrence Police investigating shooting that killed 3

Lawrence police investigating shooting that killed 3

According to preliminary court documents, the shooting stemmed from an alleged family feud that goes back to crimes committed in Honduras.

According to witness accounts, Escobar and Guillen killed one another in the shootout in the parking lot because of the ongoing feud.

After the shootout from opposing families, that led to Uribe's death, a white Mazda and Ford Focus are seen on surveillance leaving the scene. The Ford Focus crashed a few blocks away.

One of the occupants of the Focus is a man currently in jail for his connection to the incident.

The man captured explained to police that his father and brother were killed in Honduras as part of this ongoing feud.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crime or know more should reach out to Lawrence Police Department.