Lawsuit alleges 'barbaric' abuse of deaf-blind student at Wayne Township Schools

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys representing the family of a 16-year-old deaf-blind student have filed a federal lawsuit against Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township, alleging years of severe abuse, neglect, and exploitation at two district schools.

The complaint filed in Marion County Superior Court describes treatment at Ben Davis High School and Chapel Hill 7th & 8th Grade Center and details allegations against the district and five employees.

"What happened to this child is nothing short of barbaric," said attorney Catherine Michael of Connell Michael LLP, representing the family. "He is a deaf-blind, medically fragile student who depends entirely on adults for every aspect of care. Instead of protecting him, the school left him isolated, starving, humiliated, and exploited."

The student, identified in court documents as "John Doe," can only detect light and shadows while perceiving vibrations. He requires constant supervision and can only communicate through touch prompts and hand-over-hand techniques. According to the lawsuit, the abuse occurred between 2022 and 2025 while he attended district schools.

The lawsuit claims staff regularly left the student isolated for entire school days, leading to a six-pound weight loss during the 2024 school year due to inadequate feeding.

The child would reportedly come home with unexplained bruises and developed blisters and bruising on his genitals from neglect.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that staff photographed and filmed the student completely nude using personal cell phones.

"This child was left naked, filmed, and degraded by those entrusted with his care," said attorney Tammy Meyer of Metzger Rosta LLP. "The district's actions go far beyond negligence. This was a gross betrayal of trust, a moral failure, and a violation of basic human rights. Every level of this administration failed this child."

The lawsuit also alleges the student was excluded from nearly 50% of his education through early dismissals and regressed in American Sign Language skills.

"This was not a mistake or understaffing; it was systemic abuse," Michael said.

The family seeks damages for extensive physical, emotional and psychological trauma, plus accountability from a district that attorneys say has "refused to explain how multiple staff members were permitted to photograph and record a disabled child while nude."

The student's mother removed him from the district in March 2025, and his physician has recommended continued homeschooling.

WRTV has reached out to the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township for comment. The district has not yet responded.