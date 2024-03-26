Liquor license extension revoked for 11:11 Bar and Grille on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Another Indianapolis bar will no longer be able to serve alcohol after a shooting allegedly stemmed from their business.

The liquor license for 11:11 Bar and Grille was revoked on Tuesday, meaning they can no longer serve alcohol.

The east side bar, on Washington Street, was the scene of a deadly shooting on Sunday morning.

Five people were shot, including an IMPD officer.

The bar was operating under the old establishment's liquor permit.

Just last week, 11:11 Bar and Grille's request for their own license was denied.

WATCH | East side bar where IMPD officer and 5 others were shot remains closed

East side bar remains closed after 5 shot, 1 killed

The Alcohol and Tobacco Commission said prior to the shooting the east side bar was allowed to serve liquor until June 2024 — but that is no longer the case.