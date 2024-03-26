Watch Now
Liquor license extension revoked for 11:11 Bar and Grille on Indy's east side

Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 26, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Another Indianapolis bar will no longer be able to serve alcohol after a shooting allegedly stemmed from their business.

The liquor license for 11:11 Bar and Grille was revoked on Tuesday, meaning they can no longer serve alcohol.

The east side bar, on Washington Street, was the scene of a deadly shooting on Sunday morning.

Five people were shot, including an IMPD officer.

The bar was operating under the old establishment's liquor permit.

Just last week, 11:11 Bar and Grille's request for their own license was denied.

The Alcohol and Tobacco Commission said prior to the shooting the east side bar was allowed to serve liquor until June 2024 — but that is no longer the case.

