Local organization hosting mediator training to combat violence seen across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A local organization is hoping to make a difference and take practical steps to combat the gun violence seen across Indianapolis.

Next week, the Indy Center for Conflict Resolutions is hosting community mediator training.

The organization acts as a solution for those who are having conflict issues in their lives who may need a mutual third party or safe space and time to talk through things to take away heightened emotions, officials say.

At the mediator training, attendees will learn valuable skills in negotiating, communicating, active listening and de-escalating conflicts.

Officials say community mediation resolves 86% of cases in an average of just one day preventing potential escalations before they even begin.

“It’s a really easy way to be able to intervene before something happens,” Cortnee Yarbrough, Director of Strategic Prevention for the Indy Center for Conflict Resolutions, said. “We are going to teach you the listening skills, de-escalation skills, the conversational skills that are really important to move past an issue.”

The conflict resolution training will be held at 958 E. Washington St. on the following dates:



Tuesday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 pm.

Thursday, September 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, email conflictresolution@indypsf.org or click here.

