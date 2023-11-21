Louisiana woman sentenced after boy's body found in suitcase in southern Indiana

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A woman arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy eventually found in a suitcase in southern Indiana will spend more than 18 years in prison.

Dawn Coleman, 41, was sentenced to 30 years with five years suspended to probation in the Washington County Circuit Court.

Earlier this month, Coleman entered a guilty plea of conspiracy to commit murder through a plea agreement.

“This crime impacted not only Washington County, but became a nation-wide story,” said Washington County Prosecutor Tara Hunt. “The victim in this case was an innocent child who was barely five years old. It’s always tragic when a child’s life is taken. It’s incomprehensible when those who should be caring for the child are responsible.”

Cairo Jordan was found in a suitcase in Washington County on April 16, 2022. Jordan is the son of Dejuane Anderson of Atlanta.

The investigation revealed Coleman was acquainted with Anderson and the three had stayed in a home together in Louisville. Coleman was arrested in October 2022 in California on a warrant issued in Washington County after law enforcement determined she was involved in the child’s disappearance.

Anderson has never been found.

A probable cause affidavit states that Coleman admitted to walking into a bedroom of the home where she witnessed Anderson lying on top of the child, who was face down on the bed with his face into the mattress. Coleman told police “it was already done” when she walked in. She said Anderson asked her to help put Cairo in a trash bag and then into the suitcase

Coleman’s fingerprint was identified on a black plastic bag containing the Jordan’s body.

“We are committed to following this case through until the end,” said Prosecutor Hunt. “None of the law enforcement officers and agencies involved in this sad case will find closure until we have ensured Cairo’s mother is held accountable for her actions. This conviction is only the first step in obtaining justice for Cairo.”

Anderson is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.