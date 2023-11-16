Madison County family seeking answers after 18-year-old died in jail

INDIANAPOLIS — Protesters and family members stood outside of the Madison County jail Wednesday evening, wondering what happened to Shellby Hall.

The 18-year-old was found unresponsive in the jail Saturday, two days after she was arrested.

“Shellby deserved so much more life. She deserved a great life, not to just survive,” Patience Bammel said.

The distant sound of support from drivers near Central Avenue in Anderson could be heard as supporters lined up outside the jail with raging concerns about what happened to Shellby.

On Saturday, Indiana State Police began a death investigation after Shellby was discovered unresponsive by a correctional staff while incarcerated.

According to ISP, jail staff and responding medical personnel provided medical care. However, Shellby was pronounced dead.

"This is the worst pain anybody would ever have to endure," Sheela Hall, Shellby’s mother, said.

Sheela says she feels like she’s living a nightmare.

"There's a lot of confusion and a lot of questions I have," Sheela said.

Questions that she’s hoping will find answers.

"There are numerous of families in Madison County that have already lost children in the jail,” Sheela said. “I mean, these kids have a whole life ahead of them. So what they got in trouble? That doesn't make them a bad person. They still deserve to live. They still deserve medical treatment."

"There's no reason for it. They don't have the right help," Deborah Harting said.

Harting says she lost her daughter in Sept. 2022 while she was in the jail. She tells WRTV’s Amber Grigley she stands with the family and encourages them to keep fighting for answers.

"Nobody needs to go through this. There's just been too many deaths up here in this jail. I'd like, and I'm sure her parents would like, to know why they aren’t doing their jobs. What are they doing wrong and hold them responsible," Harting said.

ISP and Sheriff John Beeman say this is still an ongoing investigation. They are waiting on toxicology and autopsy results for Shellby and will update us when it becomes available.