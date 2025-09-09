Former Madison County councilman arrested after two years on the run

MADISON COUNTY — A former councilman wanted on child molestation charges has been arrested after more than two years on the run, according to the Madison County Sheriff.

Sheriff John Beeman said Steven Sumner was taken into custody early Monday afternoon without incident near Winchester, Kentucky, by U.S. Marshals.

Sumner was wanted on felony warrants in Madison County for Level 1 Felony Child Molest. The warrant stems from a criminal investigation conducted by Indiana State Police that began in August 2020.

Sumner failed to appear for his case in 2023, and a subsequent warrant was issued for him in July 2023.

Madison County Sheriff's Department investigators worked with U.S. Marshals to develop and follow leads to locate Sumner. Investigators identified a blue 2010 Toyota Yaris that Sumner was allegedly driving and learned the vehicle was traveling near Winchester, Kentucky.

U.S. Marshals located the vehicle and arrested Sumner, who was traveling alone at the time.