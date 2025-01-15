Robbery victim fires weapon, injures suspect at Traders Point shopping center

INDIANAPOLIS — A male was critically injured in a shooting at a Trader's Point shopping center Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5700 block of 86th Street. As police were on the way, another 911 call alerted officers to an attempted robbery involving three armed suspects.

Police arrived to the location, a shopping center home to several stores, and found a male suspect with gunshot injuries.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with gunshot injuries, and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the two other suspects fled before officers arrived.

Two people who were victims of the attempted robbery stayed on scene to talk to police. One of the victims was armed during the robbery attempt and fired their firearm, resulting in the injury of one of the suspects.

Police said a knife was also located and recovered from the scene.

At this time, detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317.327.3475.