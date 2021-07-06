Man, 27, arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Lafayette woman and child

LAFAYETTE — A 27-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a woman and child in Lafayette.

The woman and little girl were located Monday night at 11:30 p.m. in a home on the 3000 block of Mount Court with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Randy Sherer with the Lafayette Police Department.

Both were transported to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The relation, as well as the identities and ages of both of the victims, has yet to be released.

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested after, LPD says, he fled from the crime scene. He has been arrested on preliminary charges of two counts of murder.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200, or through the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.