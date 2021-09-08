Man accused in Indianapolis motel shooting arrested after SWAT standoff

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Wednesday following a standoff with police at an Indianapolis motel where another man was critically wounded in a shooting, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot at the Motor 8 Inn in the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue near East 38th Street.

Police found a man with gunshot wounds who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

IMPD officers also spotted a potential suspect who ran into a motel room and barricaded the door.

A SWAT team attempted to negotiate with the man and later used non-lethal flashes to get him out.

The shooting remains under investigation.

WRTV photographer Eldon Wheeler contributed to this report.