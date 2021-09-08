Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Man accused in Indianapolis motel shooting arrested after SWAT standoff

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
Police investigated a shooting at the Motor 8 Inn in the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue, where another man barricaded himself inside a room on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
swat.jpg
Posted at 7:22 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 07:49:00-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Wednesday following a standoff with police at an Indianapolis motel where another man was critically wounded in a shooting, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot at the Motor 8 Inn in the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue near East 38th Street.

Police found a man with gunshot wounds who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

IMPD officers also spotted a potential suspect who ran into a motel room and barricaded the door.

A SWAT team attempted to negotiate with the man and later used non-lethal flashes to get him out.

The shooting remains under investigation.

WRTV photographer Eldon Wheeler contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!