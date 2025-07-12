Man and juvenile dead following a shooting on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man and a juvenile on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of West 38th Street around 3:55 a.m.

Officers found an adult man and a juvenile male suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, where they were later pronounced deceased.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at either 317-327-3475 or via email at James.Hurt@indy.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This investigation is ongoing.