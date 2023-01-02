Watch Now
Man arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air on New Year's Eve

Provided/IMPD
The gun recovered at the scene
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 02, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who illegally had a firearm was arrested after allegedly firing shots into the air on New Year's Eve.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Hillside Ave around 11:45 p.m. A witness saw the man shoot into the air and police say that person detained the suspect until officers arrived.

Police found the gun and multiple shell casings at the scene. Police say the man was on parole for a Missouri robbery and could not legally possess a firearm.

WRTV is not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged.

